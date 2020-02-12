The Birchwood Four Corners Emergency Services District is conducting fundraising efforts to build a new Emergency Services Building.
The district provides fire coverage for the Towns of Birchwood, Cedar Lake, Doyle, Edgewater, Long Lake, Wilson and the Village of Birchwood; and ambulances services for the Towns of Birchwood, Cedar Lake, Edgewater, Wilson and the Village of Birchwood.
Almost 4,000 full-time residents and 20,000 seasonal residents live in the 233-square miles covered by the Emergency Services District.
The Birchwood Volunteer Ambulance Service responds to an average of 148 calls per year and provides two EMTs on-call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Birchwood Volunteer Fire Department responds to an average of 60 fire calls per year and has 30 volunteer firefighters readily available to respond to calls.
Charitable givers David and Carolyn Cleveland have given the district a $500,000 matching grant to assist in its fundraising efforts. The Clevelands have also been major benefactors to local Humane Societies, Hunt Hill, Birchwood Schools and other causes.
According to BFCESD president Jon Sleik, the current fire and ambulance hall, built in 1970, is woefully cramped and outdated to effectively and safety service the area it represents.
Northwest Builders projects the proposed new building will cost $1,680,000.
To see or hear more about the problems with the existing building and the need for a building, location and floor plan, go to www.townofcedarlake.org, selected Departments, then select other Town Contacts, then select BFCESD, then scroll down to BFCESD New Building and click on it.
“We need your support to build this new facility,” Sleik said. “The primary funding options include pending grant proposals from various organizations and foundations as well as donations from individuals. The remaining cost of the new facility will be proportionately split by the communities that are served through agreed upon local assessments. Grants and donations will help reduce the tax impact of this new facility.”
Another way to show support is to buy a personalized brick to commemorate the new Fire and Ambulance Hall. All commemorative bricks with a name and message will be displayed in the new building to honor legacy gifts.
Options include a 12- by 12-inch brick for a $2,500 donation; a 8- by 8-inch brick for a $1,000 donation; and a 4- by 8-inch brick for a $500 donation.
Send tax-deductible donations to: BFCESD, P.O. Box 417, Birchwood, WI 54817.
“Your donation will make a significant difference in the safety and protection for you and your neighbors for years to come.”
