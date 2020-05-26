The Barron County Master Gardeners have announced the recipients of its 2020 community garden grants. Pioneer Health and Rehab of Prairie Farm and the McIntyre Memorial Library of Dallas will each receive $150 to promote gardening.
Pioneer Health and Rehab, a non-profit nursing home, owned by the Village of Prairie Farm, received one of the grants. The nursing home realized that for its residents, gardening had been a major part of their lives and a garden would bring back fond memories. The nursing home plans to add raised bed gardens that would allow the residents to plant, care for and enjoy vegetables and flowers.
The McIntyre Memorial Library, which is the public library in the Village of Dallas, moved to a new location last fall. They will use its grant funds to improve the attractiveness of the site with the use of plants and flowering bushes.
The Master Gardeners thank all who applied for the grants. Its mission is to encourage, support and promote horticulture for allt he residents of Barron County and to promote the University of Wisconsin Extension.
