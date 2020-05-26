Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ST. CROIX... NORTHWESTERN BARRON AND POLK COUNTIES... AT 408 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CLEAR LAKE, OR 29 MILES NORTHEAST OF RIVER FALLS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NEW RICHMOND, AMERY, CUMBERLAND, FREDERIC, LUCK, CLEAR LAKE, TURTLE LAKE, BALSAM LAKE, CENTURIA, MILLTOWN, ALMENA AND CLAYTON. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... U.S. HIGHWAY 53 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 150 AND 152. U.S. HIGHWAY 61 NEAR MILE MARKER 165. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.