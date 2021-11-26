A perfect pastime for indoors when weather become inclement outdoors, Peggy Prilaman Marxen has authored an entertaining account of growing up near Exeland in "The Farm on Badger Creek: Memories of a Midwest Girlhood."
"The book is the story of growing up in the 1950s in the Blue Hills west of Exeland with connections to Birchwood," she said.
As it says on the back cover, "Through her girlhood eyes, Marxen traces her family's story through the best and worst of times, examining the strength of Wisconsin's small communities. 'The Farm on Badger Creek' is a fitting tribute to her settler ancestors and a way of life now gone — and a celebration of the hardy people of northwestern Wisconsin."
The book is available at the Rice Lake Senior Center, the Ladysmith Depot Visitors Center and in Exeland at the Exeland Depot, and Meadowbrook Cranberry Company on Hwy 27. It can also be obtained at WisconsinHistoricalSocietyonline. An ebook edition of "The Farm on Badger Creek" is also available.
A release from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press notes, "From a hayloft in the little town of Meteor, Peggy Prilaman Marxen witnessed the vanishing of a family dairy farm way of life and the changes to rural Wisconsin that altered the fabric of her farm and community. In her new Wisconsin Historical Society Press memoir, "The Farm on Badger Creek: Memories of a Midwest Girlhood," Marxen shares her stories of a close-knit extended family that sustained a farm through hard weather and even harder times and sustained itself through revolutions in agricultural technology, and transportation.
"Marxen shares stories of her family's subsistence herd of dairy cows and the inevitable sidelines of hunting, fishing, and selling timber and maple syrup to make ends meet. She recounts the three-mile trek — or sled — to her one-room school and recalls a childhood that while lacking indoor plumbing, electricity, and a telephone, overflowed with activity, family, and humor.
"With a lyrical style that mixes nostalgia with humorous anecdotes, Marxen traces her family’s story through the best and worst of times and in so doing celebrates the hardy people who carve out a life in our nation’s rural communities."
After growing up on a small dairy farm in Northwestern Wisconsin's Sawyer County, the author taught fourth grade for 33 years in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. With her husband Duane, she lives in Middleton, "with occasional escapes to Exeland and Badger Creek."
In her "Acknowledgements," she explained how the book came to be: "'The Farm on Badger Creek: Memories of a Midwest Girlhood' began with stories I wrote over a span of 20 years, at first just for myself, then discrete sketches written to read aloud to a Reminiscence Writing class I joined in 2003. We — mostly women ages 60to 95 — wrote to keep the stories of our lives alive for future generations. And to remember, to laugh, and to cry — together. Along with our first facilitator, Ann Short, and our facilitator for the past 12 years, Katherine Perreth, my classmates urged me to some day share my stories. Growing up in northern Wisconsin in the 1950s was quite different from most class members' backgrounds. Someday, I thought. Maybe ... someday.
"In the fall of 2016, I decided someday had arrived. It was time to take a break from the swirling negative news cycle encompassing the nation. Time to pay tribute to the family and community I remembered during a kinder time. Time to revisit the values of country life, even as the memories of that way of life fade away. ...
"I write to honor those pioneers of old, my family and wider community as our lives unfolded near the banks of Badger Creek. And, finally, I write in tribute to my ancestral home in the Meteor Hills on the occasion of the area's centennial celebration: Town of Meteor, 1919-2019."
Check www.wisconsinhistory.org/whspress for author events being planned statewide in 2022.
