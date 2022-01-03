Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake has announced its birth statistics from 2021, when there were 340 live births — 181 boys and 159 girls. Of them, the largest weighed in at 11 pounds, 3 ounces, and the smallest was one pound, 11 ounces.
Top boy names were Samuel and Henry, followed by Benjamin, Braxton, Jacob and Liam.
Most popular girl names were Charlotte and Adalynn, followed by Addison, Macy, Novah and Violet.
