MMC donates to Benjamin's House

Benjamin's House Executive Director Lori Zahrbock, at left, accepts a check from Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Chief Administrative Officer Brad Groseth.

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Chief Administrative Officer Brad Groseth recently presented Benjamin's House Executive Director Lori Zahrbock with a $500 check for the Rice Lake emergency shelter.

Groseth stated that Marshfield Clinic Health System is proud to support local programs such as Benjamin’s House, which serves the community and, like MCHS, makes it their mission to invest in the health of our community.

