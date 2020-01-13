Marshfield Clinic Health System has set temporary visitor restrictions for its hospital birth centers starting Jan. 13. These measures are in place to protect patients, especially newborns, due to high levels of respiratory illness in surrounding communities. The temporary visiting restrictions impact Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals, including Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. During this time, all visitors to Health System birth centers must be free of illness and at least 18 years old. The number of visitors allowed are limited to the two designated labor and delivery support people and grandparents.
“We carefully monitor flu and respiratory illness in our hospitals and community. When reported levels are moderate or high we implement a restricted visitor policy. The exposure risk is assessed regularly and restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible,” said Dr. William Melms, Marshfield Clinic Health System chief medical officer.
