MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination to include youth aged 12 to 15. The state Department of Health Services has made the vaccine available to this age group after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its final approval Wednesday.
There are several ways to get a COVID-19 vaccine with Marshfield Clinic, including online self-scheduling, walk-in clinics and requesting an appointment online. To learn more, go to marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine. If they do not have access to the internet, they should call 877-998-0880 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
As minors, individuals age 12 to 17 must have parental consent to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals age 12 to 17 should bring their parent with them or have their parent complete form located at tinyurl.com/jzwu3shw.
No safety concerns were found for up to eight weeks following vaccination of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in more than 1,100 adolescents (12 to 15 years of age) during the phase 3 clinical trial. These results are comparable to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial results for older populations. More than 130 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have now been administered safely in the U.S.
“A COVID-19 vaccine gives adults, as well as youth, a level of protection that allows us to spend more time in closer proximity to our family, friends and the general public,” said Meranda Eggebrecht, clinical quality nurse specialist. “Vaccinations can even reduce the risk for severe COVID-19 and reduce the need to be quarantined after a COVID-19 exposure.”
