MARSHFIELD – The state Department of Health Services announced Thursday that individuals with certain medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. Marshfield Clinic Health System says it will not open its COVID-19 vaccine survey until these new groups are officially eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a news release, the clinic said its focus remains on previously eligible groups. Individuals on the waitlist will get access to the COVID-19 vaccine before these new groups. Within each group, the clinic will continue to vaccinate people on the waitlist on a first-come, first-served basis.
The clinic said it is receiving a limited number of doses on a week-to-week basis for its entire service area, so its scheduling capacity is restricted. It may take several more weeks, even months, for the clinic to vaccinate those who are on the COVID-19 vaccination waitlist. The clinic also is optimistic that vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is providing staff to help vaccinate educators at several school districts that have received a special allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine, visit marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update.
