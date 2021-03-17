Marshfield Clinic gives to Snacks for Success

On March 12, Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake CAO Brad Groseth presented a $1,000 check to the Rice Lake Area School District’s Snacks for Success program on behalf of Marshfield Clinic Health System/Security Health Plan.
The Snacks for Success program provides healthy snack options to district elementary and middle school students. The program helps students stay focused and engaged at school so they are ready to learn. This program is funded through donations from people and businesses in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.