Marshfield Clinic gives to Snacks for Success

Pictured, from left, are Jackie Healy of Rice Lake Area School District, Brad Groseth, CAO of Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake, and Matt Ohlfs, also of the school district.

 Photo submitted

On March 12, Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake CAO Brad Groseth presented a $1,000 check to the Rice Lake Area School District’s Snacks for Success program on behalf of Marshfield Clinic Health System/Security Health Plan.

The Snacks for Success program provides healthy snack options to district elementary and middle school students. The program helps students stay focused and engaged at school so they are ready to learn. This program is funded through donations from people and businesses in the community.

