Marketplace Foods donates to United Way

Marketplace Foods has a strong tradition of community caring, service and support. They emphasize the importance of being involved and giving back. Each year, the company donates more than $3 million and thousands of volunteer hours to local communities. The three largest areas of focus are fighting hunger, investing in youth and promoting healthy living.
Marketplace Foods in Rice Lake recently donated $14,461 to the Rice Lake United Way. The funds were available from the Round Up Program, a company program where members and guests were asked if they were interested in rounding up a grocery purchase to the nearest dollar to collect monies for the local food pantries.
The program had overwhelming success from the support of their customers, and surplus funds were made available. They chose the local United Way as the charity to receive funds.
The local United Way Board of Directors appreciates the generosity of Marketplace Foods designating the funds to be used to extend the community work for non-profit agencies in the local area.
The donation is just another example of “Together We Can Make a Difference” and come together in unchartered times to make our community a better place to live and work.
