Marine Corps' Toys for Tots helps 260 local families

DCS Netlink hosted the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots distribution of toys to 760 local children on Dec. 16 and 18. In addition to the Toys for Tots staff, members of Barron's VFW, American Legion, AMVETS and staff of the DCS Netlink combined efforts to ready and pass out presents for 260 families, according to Lt. Col. Greg Roth, USMC (Ret).
Since 1947 the Marine Corps and Toys for Tots has been making a difference in the lives of American families.
