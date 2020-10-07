Maranatha welcomes new children's pastor

Maranatha Evangelical Free Church of Rice Lake has welcomed a new children’s pastor and his wife.
He is Pastor Aaron Brown, who introduced himself as follows:
“I grew up on in Traverse City, Michigan with my parents and brother and sister. Growing up in a Christian family, I was involved in AWANA, Sunday School, mission trips, etc., very often. I accepted Christ into my life when I was 6 with my father, a pastor. From there, I followed his example of wishing to serve God in full-time ministry.”
He added, “In 2017, I moved to Chicago to study at The Moody Bible Institute. Here, I studied Children and Family Ministries and Biblical studies. I am thankful to the professors who gave me a love for studying the word and teaching it to others.
“In December of 2019, I married my high school sweetheart, Corinne. She is a nurse and is a great life partner for me.
“In August of 2020, I accepted the call to serve on the pastoral staff here at Maranatha. I am excited and blessed to be a part of the great ministry team at Maranatha and to join the body of believers here in our mission of proclaiming the joy of salvation to a world in need and encouraging Christ’s followers in their walk with Him.”
The children’s pastor added, “I love playing sports, hiking, camping, board games, movies, reading classic literature, and spending time with people.
“Ministry here has gone great thus far! We have a great community that is heavily involved in our church. We have had many opportunities for outreach and are excited to have had our fall programing start up on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.”
The church is located at 3340 S. Main St., Rice Lake.
