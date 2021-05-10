Maranatha Evangelical Free Church of Rice Lake has announced that its Community Gardens, a half mile from Cedar Mall on Highway SS, are back and will be available to all who wish to try their hand at gardening this summer.
The 25-foot square garden plots will be available at no cost, however there is a $10 suggested donation to cover the water costs.
Darin Wenzel is garden coordinator and will host a sign-up and information time about the plots on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the garden site. If unable to attend but are interested in a plot in the Community Gardens, contact him at 715-205-1957.
The plot agreement include the following conditions:
• Gardeners should be prepared with watering cans or buckets to carry the water from the water tanks to their plots.
• Rocks should be put into designated areas and all weeds within the area of the individual plots.
• No strings or fences are allowed around the perimeters of each garden plot.
• All personal items, including plastic ground cover, are the responsibility of the gardener to place and then remove at the end of the season.
• Gardeners must supply their own plants, supplies and tools. Plots will not have any commercial fertilizer or chemical weed controls applied by the church after it is plowed.
• Plots must be kept litter free.
• Garden pathways must be free of rocks and weeds as they will be mowed intermittently throughout the summer.
• Growers are encouraged to share extra produce with a local food pantry or friend.
