Maranatha distributes garden plots May 23

Maranatha will be having their community gardens again this year. Interested gardeners can come Saturday, May 23rd, to the church at 3340 S. Main St., Rice Lake from 9-11 a.m. to meet Randy Meinen who will be assigning 25- by 25-foot square garden plots at that time. Social distancing respected.
There is no cost for the garden plots; however the church is accepting donations of $10 to offset the church’s cost for water. It asks that participants carry their own water from the holding tanks to water their plots.
If unable to make it to the outdoor meeting, contact Randy Meinen at 715-418-3746 for additional information or to get signed up. Happy gardening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.