Maranatha distributes garden plots May 23

Gardeners at work at last year's garden plots.

Maranatha will be having their community gardens again this year.  Interested gardeners can come Saturday, May 23rd, to the church at 3340 S. Main St., Rice Lake from 9-11 a.m.  to meet Randy Meinen who will be assigning 25- by 25-foot square garden plots at that time. Social distancing respected.

There is no cost for the garden plots; however the church is accepting donations of $10 to offset the church’s cost for water. It asks that participants carry their own water from the holding tanks to water their plots.

 If unable to make it to the outdoor meeting, contact Randy Meinen at 715-418-3746 for additional information or to get signed up. Happy gardening.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments