Many opportunities to give blood

The American Red Cross has announced many upcoming opportunities in the Barron County area to give blood. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767, go online to RedCrossBlood.org or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app. Scheduled blood drives include the following:

• Monday, Oct. 5,  from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 115 N. River Ave., Prairie Farm;

• Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to  p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1121 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake;

• Thursday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mosaic Technologies, 401 S. 1st St.,Cameron;

• Friday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Prevea Health, 1051 West Ave., Rice Lake.

• Thursday, Oct. 15, from1:30-6:30 p.m. at Senior/Community Center, 711 First St., Chetek.

In Washburn County, a blood drive is Thursday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 E. Chetac St., Birchwood.

In Rusk County, a blood drive is Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Nathaniel Lutheran Church on N. Second St., Bruce.

