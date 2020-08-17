(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
A Michigan man was injured after missing a curve and being thrown from an ATV in southern Barron County.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3:24 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a 4-wheeler versus tree crash on 9 1⁄2 Street north of Prairie Farm.
Initial investigation shows a 4-wheeler failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree and was ejected off the 4-wheeler.
The 4 wheeler was drive by Dustin Pollack, age 33 of Lansing, MI. Pollack was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin DNR.
