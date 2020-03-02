Make time for 'The Other Caffeine'

Two hot caffeinated beverages common the world over may have some similarities in origin but are vastly different in how they are consumed—one is gulped down in a travel cup on the way to work while the other is steeped until just right and savored in the moment.
Coffee is the most common hot beverage consumed in America but it is followed closely by tea.
Tyler van Helden shared a presentation on Tea: The Other Caffeine at the Feb. 27 Thursdays at the U presentation at UW-EC-Barron County.
He shared a quote from Thich Nhat Hahn, that said, in part, that tea is meant to be drank slowly and reverently and in the moment without rushing toward the future.
Working at Heather Haller’s Badger Brew, van Helden said he got into drinking tea after drinking too much coffee. Since it is difficult to go on a coffee hiatus, he turned to tea for a less potent caffeine fix.
He never realized the complexities in the world of tea. While tea comes from one basic plant—the camellia sinesis—it varies in color and taste based on how it is processed with varying levels of oxidation.
He said like kale, the new growth leaves have the best flavor and the longer they are left, the more bitter they become.
After picking, the tea leaves must be dried, pan fried, rolled to get the curved shapes from which they are named (precious eyebrow, gunpowder, bird’s nest, cube), fermented, baked, packaged and brewed.
Tea made from the tiniest of bud leaves picked in early spring is used to made white tea. Water for that mild tea should never boil. Tea made with leaves in other stages of growth become yellow, green, oolong, dark or pu-erh and black.
van Helden said all tea can be steeped more than once, the darker the tea the more times although most of the caffeine comes out in the first steep.
Blooming or flowering is a way that tea is tied so that when immersed in water, it opens like a flower. Haller demonstrated it and shared samples of its floral taste.
van Helden also explained that brick tea was developed so it would not mold after a short time. It was great for travel and even used as currency. It is still available today but not as common.
He said the avid dark coffee drinker thinks tea has no taste and he found it to be true and that it takes awhile off coffee to distinguish the varying tastes of tea. van Helden encouraged attenders to experiment with the different teas and steeping times to achieve the taste they prefer.
