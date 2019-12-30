Make resolution to prevent diabetes

  Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake offers a free community information session Monday, Jan. 6, at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about a Diabetes Prevention Program starting Jan. 20.

   The series helps people to prevent Type 2 diabetes with lifestyle interventions. Program information is from the National Diabetes Prevention Program and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It meets weekly for 16 weeks, then monthly for 6 months to help participants maintain healthy lifestyle changes.

