The Main Street paving project that began on July 19 involves milling and repaving Main Street, from the south city limits to Stein Street in Rice Lake.
The contractor is implementing some changes to the phasing and order of operations to keep the project on schedule, after weather and equipment delays on Saturday. Milling operations are complete for the outside lanes, and Phase 1 paving is complete from the south end to Burton Street. Paving took place on Monday, and the contractor has adjusted the direction of travel to start from the north end near Stein Street, and progress in the southbound lane.
Upon reaching Burton Street, paving will occur in the northbound outside lane, heading back north. On Tuesday traffic was switched to the newly paved outside lanes south of Burton, and will remain on the inside lanes north of Burton. This will be the configuration for one day so milling operations can begin on the southern portion of the project while paving is completed on the north section. After today all traffic will be moved to the newly paved outside lanes, so milling can be completed on the rest of the project.
Phase 2 paving will tentatively begin on the inside lanes on Friday, and the contractor intends to work from the south end of the city toward the north. All work is weather dependent and scheduled to be substantially completed by Aug. 6.
Monarch Paving is the prime contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Saturday weekly, until the work is completed.
Main Street will remain open to traffic during construction, with flagging operations present near the daily working area. Traffic will generally be reduced to two lanes throughout the entire 2¼-mile project, and traffic signals may be temporarily modified to a flashing configuration. Short term temporary closure of intersections will be needed to complete milling or paving operations at street crossings. Business accesses will remain open, except for very short term closures when milling, paving, or rolling is occurring immediately in front of driveways.
Be alert, obey the marked speed regulations and drive with caution through the work zone and follow all directions of the flagging operations.
Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.
