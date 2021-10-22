On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3-5 p.m., Rice Lake Main Street Association is hosting Rice Lake area businesses in the annual Better Block Trick or Treating.
This year, the event includes games, trick-or-treating, hayrides and a pumpkin decorating contest with area businesses on Main Street. Each block will have something different for trick-or-treaters and costume-goers.
The Rice Lake Police Department and Fire Department, along with the Main Street Association, will be hosting Halloween games for the kids and music. All ages are invited to participate in a costume contest. This event will be held on Main Street, between Messenger and Marshall streets, and then down West Marshall to Wilson Street. These streets will be closed for the event.
Stop by Allstate, at 130 N. Main St., from 2-3 p.m. and bring the best carved, stickered or painted pumpkin for a pumpkin decorating contest. Prizes will be awarded at 4:45 p.m. All ages can participate.
St. Joseph Catholic School will also be hosting Trunk-or-Treating on Marshall Street right off of Main Street. Hayrides, on Marshall and Wilson streets, will be available to all trick-or-treaters at no cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.