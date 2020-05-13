Main Street Association selling petunia baskets

The Rice Lake Main Street Association has announced on its Facebook page that petunia baskets will not be hanging in downtown Rice Lake this summer and that the 60 baskets that were ordered are for sale.
In a letter posted on the page, executive director Kianna Lindh said, “With a large deficit and a majority of our volunteer force being high risk, we will not be hanging petunia baskets this year.
“We are however looking to resell all and every basket to recoup some lost revenue to support our ongoing mission. Our baskets were planted in advance of the Stay at Home order and thus we will be selling baskets for $80 each.”
The letter added, “We understand this unprecedented virus has put a strain on all local businesses, organizations, and families in our community. We ask that you do only what you are able to support local. We will get through this together, as a community.”
As in past years, the hanging petunia baskets were ordered from Weegman’s Landscape and Garden Center. They will be available for pick up at the Chamber parking lot on Thursday, May 28, starting at 9:30 a.m.
The Main Street Association was also forced to cancel its annual Petunia Banquet scheduled for May 7, which is a main fundraiser for the petunia basket project.
More details on the hanging baskets can be found on the Main Street Association’s Facebook page. To purchase a basket, link to Google Forms on the page.
When contacted for a comment Friday, Eldon Vrieze, incoming president of the Lions Club, said he had not heard about the decision not to hang the baskets.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Vrieze said.
The decision will lighten the load of Lions Club members this summer, one of whom drives the water truck while a Main Street Assn. member waters the baskets from the back of the truck each morning at 6 a.m., 7 days a week, Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Vrieze said the Lions Club has participated in the project since its start 10-15 years ago as a community service. He said the Lions Club even purchased one of the water trucks, which has since been traded in.
“It was fun to see the change,” said Vrieze who saw the petunias grow and thrive with each basket receiving 2-3 gallons of water a day. He said the baskets got watered rain or shine; only lightning halted the morning ritual.
Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce director Karen Heram remarked, “We will miss the hanging baskets, but I understand their concerns. I purchased one personally to help them out.”
Heram added, “The Golden K Club will still have their big pots throughout the city, so there will still be some flowers downtown. And the [Artscape] banners will go up around Memorial Day, and they will look nice. Maybe there will be some other ways to beautify the city.”
Beccie Olsen of the Rice Lake Golden K Club said she and her husband Harold, and maybe a few other club members, will pick up petunias from Weegman’s and fill the nearly 40 round planters around the city while practicing social distancing. She said without the usual help from students it will take longer, but they will get it done.
Olsen said their petunias have already been paid for and are totally funded by community donations and Rice Lake Tourism.
“Hopefully we’ll get them all in by Memorial Day weekend,” she said.
