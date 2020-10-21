Lutherans load supplies for Lutheran World Relief

Volunteers load donations from 21 area churches for Lutheran World Relief.

Volunteers from Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake loaded a little more half of a 53-foot semi-trailer with boxes of donations for Lutheran World Relief, which was sent to Global Health to be distributed all over the world. Boxes included bandages, quilts, school kits, soap and other items of need.

Churches from 21 towns in northwest Wisconsin gave donations, which were dropped off at Bethany in Rice Lake on Oct.10. Donations came from Almena, Amery, Barron, Balsam Lake, Birchwood, Campia, Chetek, Clear Lake, Cumberland, Dallas, Grantsburg, Long Lake, Minong, Osseo, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Ridgeland, Spooner, Siren, Turtle Lake and Webster.

