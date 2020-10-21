Lutherans load supplies for Lutheran World Relief

Volunteers from Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake loaded a little more half of a 53-foot semi-trailer with boxes of donations for Lutheran World Relief, which was sent to Global Health to be distributed all over the world. Boxes included bandages, quilts, school kits, soap and other items of need.
Churches from 21 towns in northwest Wisconsin gave donations, which were dropped off at Bethany in Rice Lake on Oct.10. Donations came from Almena, Amery, Barron, Balsam Lake, Birchwood, Campia, Chetek, Clear Lake, Cumberland, Dallas, Grantsburg, Long Lake, Minong, Osseo, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Ridgeland, Spooner, Siren, Turtle Lake and Webster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.