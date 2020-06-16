Lunch Box program continues as drive-by

Discontinued for just a few weeks, the Lunch Box program has been back and running as a drive-by or walk-through free lunch program each Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.While coordinator Carol Kohlmeyer looks forward to serving hot meals once again, for now she and other volunteers prepare a cold sack lunch with varying types of sandwiches, string cheese, chips, fruit and white or chocolate cartons of milk.
Kohlmeyer fills in the gaps left by those churches, youth groups or service clubs whose volunteers have not felt comfortble having direct contact with the public during the pandemic.
