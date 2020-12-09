Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Volunteer Partners’ lit its Lovelight trees were Dec. 7 at dusk. The trees will remain shining nightly throughout the holiday season. Lovelights are a special way to honor and memorialize loved ones during the holiday season. All proceeds go toward MMC-Rice Lake projects and its scholarship program.
Lovelights: Memorializing grandmas and others
