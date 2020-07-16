If you are looking for a once in a lifetime “live,” not virtual, educational experience for yourself or your now homeschooled children, Comet Neowise offers a great opportunity. It is visible in the northwest sky after 10 p.m. about halfway between the horizon and Ursa Major or the Big Dipper. The best viewing is away from any light pollution caused by city lights. It is a good idea to use a pair of binoculars or small telescope to have a better view of the comet.
Comet C/2020 F3, also known as Comet Neowise, is visible to the naked eye. The comet has passed its closest distance to the sun (perihelion) at 27 million miles and is on its way out into space where it will reach a distance of 720 Astronautical Units, that is 720 times the distance from earth to the sun, where it begins a return journey to the sun. Comet Neowise will be visible from earth again in about 6,800 years. It is the brightest comet visible from earth in 23 years.
