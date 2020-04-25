The Long Lake recycling drop-off site will open at its summer location – ½ mile east of Long Lake Dam on County Highway D, on Saturday, May, 2.
The site will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The compost site will also be open for yard waste. The site will continue to accept leaves, grass clippings, and brush less than two inches in diameter from Long Lake property owners only. The recycling drop box is open for residents in either Burnett or Washburn Counties (not businesses) and includes the following items: all paper items such as office, mail, school and newspapers, glass bottles & jars, #1, #2, and #5 plastics, tin/steel aluminum cans, phonebooks, magazines, and cardboard. Please break down all cardboard boxes. Please note, plastic grocery/garbage bags/film are NOT accepted.
We ask that you refrain from dropping off any items during non-open hours in order to keep this site as clean and litter free as possible. Do not leave items of any kind outside of gate. Report any illegal dumping to RCC by calling our office at 715-635-2197 with the license plate of the illegal dumpers. Please note that the Long Lake recycling site does not accept garbage of any kind.
If you would like further information on this or other recycling sites in Washburn or Burnett County, or if you have other items to dispose of, please call Jen at 715-635-2197, or email her at jbarton@nwrpc.com.
