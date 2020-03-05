Barron County Farmers Union is sponsoring a logo drawing contest to observe the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
A logo for Earth Day@50 is sought for use on correspondence, posters and news releases related to other sustainability, renewable energy and other Earth Day events.
The entries will be judged by a panel of Barron County Farmers Union members and area art teachers.
The winning artist of the Earth Day@50 logo will receive $200.
Guidelines for the logo contest follow:
• The logo should feature the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and Barron County. The drawing medium can include pencil, chalk, paint or other medium that can be easily photocopies and reproduced for use on letterheads and posters.
• The preferred color is black and white. If an artist chooses to use other colors, they should be kept to a minimum and be easy to reproduce and reduce.
• There is no age limit.
• The logo entries should be drawn on paper no larger than 8 1/2 by 11. The entries should be drawn in such a way as they can be reduced in size and still readable.
• Participating artists should sign their name on the lower right corner of their entry and write their name, age, school (if applies), address, phone number and email address on the back of the entry.
Entry deadline is Friday, March 13. Mail entries to Dale Hanson, 955 20th St., Cameron, WI 54822. Any questions, contact him at 715-418-3610.
