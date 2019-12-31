Kim Geving

Instead of exchanging gifts with family members on Christmas Kim Geving, in red shirt, from St. Paul organized her extended family of 10 to help serve the Christmas meal at the Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities Men’s Campus on University Avenue.  “It is important for us to do something for someone else,” she said.  Geving credits her parents, Romie and Diane Blatzheim, center, of Vadnais Heights, for teaching the wider family to give to others.  Her sister, Julie Wolski, with her husband Jeff and two sons, Ben and Nick, came from Rice Lake, Wis. to celebrate with the family. Geving’s daughter Emily, a college student in Eau Claire, Wis. is employed by a local shelter for the homeless.

(Copyright © 2019 APG Media)

Load comments