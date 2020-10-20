Local advocates for domestic abuse survivors are expressing shock over police and governments cutting ties with Embrace.
“When I first learned about Embrace being defunded, I was shocked. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and I never would have thought that the county would do something like this. It almost comes across like a slap in the face to all of the survivors of domestic violence,” said Mikala West, a customer service representative for Community Referral Agency in Milltown.
West’s mother Brenda Turner and younger sister Natalie Turner were murdered by her step-father in Chetek in 2017, after years of emotional abuse.
“Before this had happened, I had called the police department on Dec. 24, 2016 when my step-father threatened to kill everyone at that point,” said West. “I do recall an officer telling me, “You do not know what someone is going to do until they do it.”
She continued, “I stick by those words to this day. And because we don’t know what someone is going to do – until they do it, we need to ensure we always have resources available to support them if that time ever comes.”
Aimee Chenal, a crisis call advocate for Community Referral Agency, said their agency often partners with Embrace.
“To harm a service like this is not acceptable,” said Chenal, who is also a survivor of sexual abuse.
She explained that victims are often referred to other service agencies, depending where they live and work, because it can be helpful in distancing victims from their abusers.
Shelters also fill up, so other options are needed.
“Because of COVID-19 we can only take in half the people we normally would, and we are operating on a skeleton crew,” said Chenal.
West added, “I have concerns that without the funding, the (Embrace) shelter’s outreach will be impacted. Outreach, including what they are able to provide to the survivors that enter the safe space Embrace provides. Taking funding away from the shelter isn’t affecting the shelter as much as it’s affecting the survivors that would have benefited from it.”
Communities of color
According to Embrace, people of color make up 15% of those the organization serves in person, while in that four-county area, just 5-6% of the population is non-white.
“There’s a reason you don’t see many minorities around here,” said Chenal. “They have not been welcomed.”
She added, “They’ve felt like they can’t verbalize their feelings because they’ve been treated differently.”
Chenal said she felt communities need to do more to help vulnerable populations.
“I would really like to see all service providers reach out to people of color and find out what their opinion is,” said Chenal. “We need to listen to each other and not generalize, because every story is different.”
“Communities of color have been facing challenging times in the United States much longer than we have recognized, and although we may not see it here in Barron County as often, it is experienced every day,” said West. “I stand with Embrace, because I don’t believe they had any darkness in their heart towards police.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.