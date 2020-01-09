Local couple has first baby at Barron

Brittany and Chris Hanson of Rice Lake are parents of the first baby born at Mayo Clinic Health System—Northland in Barron in 2020. Their daughter, Nevada James Hanson, was born at 8:08 a.m. on Jan. 7. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 and 3/4 inches long.
Nevada’s middle name, James, is a tribute to her late great-grandfather, who had the same birthday. The Hansons also have a son, Isaac, age 4.
“He loves having his little sister,” Brittany Hanson said. “When he went home with daddy, he wanted to take her home.”
Brittany Hanson’s due date was Jan. 25. She said having a planned cesarean section added to her nervousness, but all turned out well, and she is happy to be holding her new baby daughter.
“Now that she is here, everything is resolved,” she remarked. “Everyone at Mayo Clinic Health System has been so helpful.”
