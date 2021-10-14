As the economy ramps back up and more people are ready to work, Great Dane – Johnson Truck Bodies is helping residents start their career journey. This week it announced new higher wages, based on experience with great benefits, for production laborers and welders at the Rice Lake manufacturing plant, and a Virtual Job Fair.
The wage increase reflects Great Dane's continued commitment to being an employer of choice in the region by offering competitive wages for employees.
“At Great Dane, we are making a product that plays a vital role to the economy,” shared Ron Ricci, Great Dane – Johnson Truck Bodies’ president. “We need more employees to help us build the equipment that gets the products we use every day to market.
"As the country’s economy ramps back up, Great Dane is ready to help workers jump-start their careers safely. The company is accelerating hiring at plants across the country, putting people back to work when American families need it most."
The company is hosting a Virtual Job Fair from Oct. 18-22, where candidates can learn more about the company and speak to a recruiter in real-time, keeping them safe and healthy in the process.
The press release noted, "Wisconsin candidates can apply during a special virtual job fair Oct. 18-22, where they can speak directly with a Great Dane representative on their own time. Register today at greatdane.com/virtual-job-fair-RiceLake-WI-registration.
Great Dane – Johnson Truck Bodies offers competitive wages, bonus, excellent benefits, advancement opportunities, pension plan, 401k, tuition reimbursement and more. For more information contact Great Dane – Johnson Truck Bodies at 715-537-7400. Apply online by visiting GreatDane.com/Careers.
