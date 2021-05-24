Cadet Joseph Paul Kemp, son of Brenda Le of Cameron and Kevin Kemp of Barron, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 22.
Kemp graduated from Rice Lake High School in 2013. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in space science. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Field Artillery branch and will report to Vilseck, Germany, for his first assignment.
The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of duty, honor and country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the United States Army.
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America's first college of engineering and continues today as the world's premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. For more information, go to westpoint.edu.
