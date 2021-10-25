The Barron County bridge on Highway T crossing the Vermillion River, a half-mile north of Highway 8 in the town of Barron, is now posted at a 10 ton load limit and the speed limit reduced to 35 mph.
Elements of the bridge have deteriorated, and the bridge can no longer carry the load it was designed for 56 years ago, said a news release from the Barron County Highway Department.
The Highway Department will continue to monitor the condition of the bridge on a regular basis and is securing funding to replace the bridge.
For more information contact the Highway Department at 715-637-3755.
