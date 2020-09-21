Little Free Library, Little Free Pantry announced

Little Free Library on top shelf, Little Free Pantry on lower shelf available to public at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake.

A “Little Free Library” with an added feature has appeared at 230 W Messenger St in Rice Lake.   The Blue Hills Fellowship of Universalist-Unitarians have installed their own version, which includes a shelf for use as a “Little Free Pantry”.   In an effort to reach out to the community in this time of limited access, members have committed to keeping a small pantry available for those who might need access to food staples.

 Besides stocking a variety of children and adult books, the UU’s will attempt to keep the pantry shelf supplied with rice, beans, lentils, pasta, dried fruit or vegetables, and perishable items and produce as weather permits.  Those in need are invited to access the Little Free unit.  

 Noting that hours when other sources of food offered to the community are as limited as they are, the BHUU’s saw a need for people to be able to access food at all times of the day.   Donations to supply the pantry may also be received by dropping a note to the fellowship at 230 W Messenger, or message on their website:  bluehillsuu.org.

