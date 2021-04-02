Lions give 'gift of sight' by collecting, distributing used eyeglasses

The Rice Lake Lions Club is continuing the organization's long tradition of collecting used eyeglasses for reuse by people in other countries. It encourages the public to continue making this gift of sight possible through their donations.
Blind author Helen Keller, in 1925, addressed the International Lions Convention and challenged the Lions to become "knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness." The Lions accepted her challenge, and ever since that time programs aimed at preventing blindness have been a primary focus of Lions around the world.
Rice Lake Lion Dave Schilling said, "We have quite a few collection sites. In most places we simply have a small container. But in four locations — MarketPlace, Walmart, Marshfield Clinic and Cedar Mall —we have larger containers."
In addition to the four mentioned above, small bins can be found at the following collection sites: Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic, Shopko Optical Center, and Eye Care businesses including Swanson and Jacobson in Rice Lake; Wade in Cameron; and Springer and In Focus Eyewear in Barron.
Other Rice Lake collection sites include Appleyard and Skinner funeral homes, Heritage Lakeside, the Rice Lake Senior Center, Dairy State Bank, Arrowhead Family Dental and Bethany Lutheran Church; another Barron site is Cupboard and Closet.
The Lion member said each spring a Lions van goes around the state to pick up what the clubs have collected in the past year. Each year approximately 800,000 pairs of used eyeglasses are collected by Lions Clubs in Wisconsin to be processed and then taken to developing countries.
Schilling said, "Thanks to many, hundreds of thousands of used eyeglasses are recycled each year to be distributed to needy people around the world."
Shilling said that on average the Rice Lake Lions Club, alone, collects and packs up nearly 2,000 pairs of eyeglasses each year.
"After being collected locally, the used eyeglasses are sent to the Wisconsin Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center near Rosholt," Shilling said. "There the glasses are cleaned, prescriptions are read and then prepared for shipment. Lion mission team volunteers then take the glasses to developing countries where they are needed. Vision screening is done at these sites and based on the results, eyeglasses are found and given free of charge to the person."
Schilling said local Lions Sister Virginia Schwartz and Sam and Carolyn Kochel have joined Lions from Spooner, Shell Lake and all over Wisconsin to bring sight to the needy in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Haiti.
"They have seen firsthand what it means for people to receive the gift of sight from eyeglasses donated by the people of Rice Lake and other places in the state," Schilling said.
