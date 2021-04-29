Based on patron requests, Rice Lake Public Library is excited to announce a brand new service: Adult Book Boxes, a free subscription box of titles selected by staff. To participate, go to the library's website and fill out the Google Form linked on the Adult Book Box page on book preferences. Library staff will include two handpicked books based on those preferences and a personalized letter explaining the book choices and recommended read-a-like. Participants will receive a call or email within 48 hours to let them know their box is ready for pickup at the library. Fill out the review bookmarks in each book to let the staff know how they did and request another set the following month.
The library is now open until 7 p.m. on Fridays, expanding hours to better serve the community. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library is still offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
Anyone with children can request Grab & Go craft bags, which change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out the Take & Make bags or Book Club bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. Find a full list of kits on the library's website or search "Experience Kits" on the catalog.
A variety of virtual programs are available through the library's social media channels. Patrons can find a wealth of resources on website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
