Teens in the area are invited to a virtual movie night watch party with the Rice Lake Public Library on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Enjoy the classic adventure love story of Princess Buttercup and Westley while chatting with friends and munching on snacks provided by the library. Snack grab bags will be ready for pick-up starting Monday. Just pop up to the youth services service desk and ask for a teen movie night bag. This event is for teens in grades 5-12. Email lindyliedl@rlpl.org to get the Zoom link.
The Opposites Attract Book Club will meet on Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. This month's book choice is "Lightning Strike" by William Kent Kreuger. In summer 1963, small town Aurora, Minn., is the whole world to 12-year-old Cork O'Connor. But when Cork stumbles upon the body of a man he revered hanging from a tree in an abandoned logging camp, it is the first in a series of events that will cause him to question everything. Staff are happy to have participants join virtually, and anyone interested in doing so can email kerriashlin@ricelakegov.org to get the meeting link. Following CDC guidelines, and dependent on case rates in Barron County, those attending in-person will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Children through adults can enjoy the library’s Grab & Go craft bags, which change each week with simple activities geared towards kids, teens, and adults. Most supplies provided. Experience Kits are also available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out the library's website or search ‘Experience Kits’ on the catalog.
