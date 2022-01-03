Readers of all ages are invited to take part in the library's winter reading programs beginning Jan. 10. Kids ages 0-13 are invited to participate in Beanstack’s online Read for a Better World activity challenge. The challenge is made up of different activities to complete by reading books that fit under different categories. Once all the activities are completed, participants get a free book. Teens and adults will be completing a similar challenge, with completion of 20 reading and activities prompts earning participants an entry into a prize drawing. The challenge goes until March 14.
Tuesday and Friday morning storytime have returned to in-person at the library. Both storytimes will start at 10:30 a.m. and will take place in the RCU Community Room on the first floor of the library. Masks will be required for those in attendance, following CDC recommendations for ages 2 and older. Saturday storytime and Wednesday Snuggly Storytime will remain virtual.
Winter activity experience kits are available for check out. These winter activity kits include various sizes of snowshoes and ice fishing equipment. Check out either to test out different kinds of equipment before purchasing your own or just to casually enjoy some of the area's most popular winter sports. All activity kits are available for a three-week check out period.
Staff Picks: "Wahala" by Nikki May, "Nachos for Dinner: The Joy of Not Giving a Chip" by Dan Whalen, "The Year We Learned to Fly" by Jaqueline Woodson.
In-Person Programs: Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and PreSchool Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Virtual Programs: Storytime Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., Snuggly Storytime, Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Teen Game Nights: Jackbox/Among Us/Minecraft, Alternating Mondays at 4 p.m.
