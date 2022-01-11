Readers of all ages are invited to take part in the Rice Lake Public Library's Winter Reading programs that began Monday. Kids ages 0-13 are invited to participate in Beanstack’s online Read for a Better World’ activity challenge. The challenge is made up of different activities to complete by reading books that fit under different categories. Once all the activities are completed, participants get a free book. Teens and Adults will be completing a similar challenge, with completion of 20 reading and activities prompts earning participants an entry into a prize drawing. The challenge goes until March 14.

Tuesday and Friday morning storytime have returned to in-person at the library. Both storytimes will start at 10:30 a.m. and will take place in the RCU Community Room on the first floor of the library. Masks will be required for those in attendance, following CDC recommendations for ages 2 and older. Saturday storytime and Wednesday Snuggly Storytime will remain virtual. Teen Game Nights are offered on alternating Mondays at 4 p.m.

Staff Picks include "A Flicker in the Dark" by Stacy Willingham, "Hidden Mercy" by Michael J. O’Loughlin and "In Every Generation" by Kendare Blake.

