Did you know that the Rice Lake Public Library has 10 pairs of snowshoes that can be checked out? Snowshoes are available in several different sizes, based on weight, and are available for a three-week check out.
"Borrowing a set from the library is a great way to try out a wonderful winter activity before committing to purchasing your very own pair or a fun activity to do with friends visiting from out of town," said Claire Parrish, public services director. "To find out if a set is available to borrow, give the library a call at 715-234-4861."
The RLPL is also seeking stories of love for the library. "Telling your library love story is a great way to help your library share stories with elected officials on why libraries are so important to their communities," Parrish said. "Your stories can also show how the library has changed to meet your needs and help library staff build programs and services. Some things you can share are: How has the library helped you out of a tight spot? What do you look forward to the most about the library? What's your favorite reason for coming to the library? Share your story in-person at the library or on our website. Collected stories will be shared with our state officials during Library Legislative Day."
This week's staff picks are "The Maid" by Nita Prose, "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover and "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera.
