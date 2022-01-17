Rice Lake Public Library needs your stories of why you love the library. Telling your library love story is a great way to help your library share stories with elected officials on why libraries are so important to their communities. Your stories can also show how the library has changed to meet your needs and help library staff build programs and services.
Some things you can share are: How has the library helped you out of a tight spot? What do you look forward to the most about the library? What's your favorite reason for coming to the library? Share your story in-person at the library or on our website. Collected stories will be shared with our state officials during Library Legislative Day.
