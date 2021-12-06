In-person storytime is coming back. Starting in January, Tuesday and Friday morning storytime will return to in-person at the library. Both storytimes will start at 10:30 a.m. and will take place in the RCU Community Room on the first floor of the library. Masks will be required for all in attendance. For the month of December, all virtual storytimes will be repostings as staff prep for the return of in-person programming. Other storytimes will remain virtual for the time being.
Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 15 , at 5:30 p.m. This month's book choice is "Firekeeper’s Daughter" by Angeline Boulley. As a biracial, unenrolled tribal member, 18-year-old Daunis Fontaine has never quite fit in. She dreams of studying medicine, but when her family is struck by tragedy, she puts her future on hold to care for her mother. Daunis must learn what it means to be a strong Anishinaabe kwe (Ojibwe woman) and how far she'll go to protect her community. Staff are happy to have participants join virtually, and anyone interested in doing so can email kerriashlin@ricelakegov.org to get the meeting link. Following CDC guidelines, and dependent on case rates in Barron County, those attending in-person will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Staff Picks include "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown, "The Investigator" by John Sanford, "So Many Beginnings" by Bethany Morrow, "Frankie & Bug" by Gail Forman and "The Happiness of a Dog with a Ball in Its Mouth" by Bruce Handy.
