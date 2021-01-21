Rice Lake Public Library is open to the public, with a limit of 20 patrons in the building. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library will still be offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.

Anyone with children at home can request a Grab & Go craft bag. The bags will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out our Take & Make bags, Book Club bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages with topics like Travel, STEM, Game Night, and Soap Making. There are also lots of wonderful winter themed crafts available to keep everyone crafting through the snowy season.

A variety of virtual programs are available through our social media channels.These include Storytime on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.; Snuggly Storytime on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Teen Jackbox Game Night on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on our website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments