Rice Lake Public Library will remain closed until further notice, but curbside pickup of materials is available 3 days per week, according to RLPL director Katherine Elchert.
The public is welcome to request items from Rice Lake Public Library for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Only materials housed in the Rice Lake library are available, and can be requested at www.more.lib.wi.us. Citizens can schedule a pick up time by calling 715-234-4861 or emailing CURBSIDE@RLPL.org.
The library is continuing to offer online resources at rlpl.org and feature programming on its Facebook page. Free wi-fi is available in the parking lot of the library.
Those with library materials are asked not to return them until the library re-opens to the public.
The library does not fall directly under the jurisdiction of the City of Rice Lake. Rather, the library’s autonomous board makes the decision on when the library will reopen.
