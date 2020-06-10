Local libraries are continuing to expand services and increase access to in-person services.
“We have been slowly turning the dial on our services,” said Katherine Elchert, director of the Rice Lake Public Library.
Curbside pickup of materials is available Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Marshall Street bookdrop is open for returning materials.
The library will also be scheduling 1-hour appointments for computer use as well as copying and faxing services, starting June 22. Barron, Chetek and Cumberland libraries will also be offering appointments as of June 22.
In the meantime, library staff are continuing to offer new ways to engage the public. Several “book bundles” are available, with themes like “mystery” or “feminist fiction.”
Patrons can also keep busy with grab and go craft bags. Elchert said kid-friendly crafts are available, and some adult activities, such as cross stitching are in the works as well.
The library is continuing to use Facebook for story times 4 days per week, to give book recommendations and more.
Free Wi-Fi is available outside the library.
Patrons are mostly limited to Rice Lake materials, as courrier service is limited now and materials need to be quarantined 72 hours before transferring.
A date for opening to the public has not been determined. Elchert said doing so must be done in accordance with Barron County Public Health guidelines, which currently limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Each community’s library board ultimately must determine on what date to reopen to the public.
Resource against racism
Elchert invited anyone who wants to better educate themselves on race issues to use the library as a resource.
“Everyone needs to be thinking about this,” said Elchert.
According to the American Library Association, “(ALA) stands with the Black Caucus of the American Library Association (BCALA) in condemning violence and racism towards Black people and all People of Color.
“The ALA Executive Board endorses BCALA’s May 28 statement, in which the caucus decries the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officers and cites Floyd’s death as ‘the latest in a long line of recent and historical violence against Black people in the United States.’”
The Wisconsin Library Assn. endorsed the ALA statement, adding, “We acknowledge the responsibility that our community has to educate ourselves in order to instigate change in combating systemic racism within our society and urge all libraries to curate book lists and provide resources to aid in facilitating this process. Let us stand together and support those who need it most.”
Elchert said the library has some books pertaining to race issues as well as many online resources.
“I hope the library can help everyone,” said Elchert. “We stand for human rights.”
