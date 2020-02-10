The Rice Lake Public Library invited young children to come to the library in their pajamas on Saturday morning for a Llama Llama Red Pajama party that included a movie, snacks and tables where llama and pajamas crafts could be made. More than 50 children and their parents attended the event.
