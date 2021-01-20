The Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland reopened its doors on Monday with limited hours and services. Per Barron County Public Health safety guidelines, there will be a maximum capacity of 15 people in the building. Patrons are requested to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer, and limit their time when browsing materials, using the copy/fax/scanning machine and using public computers. Curbside service will continue.

