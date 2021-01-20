The Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland reopened its doors on Monday with limited hours and services. Per Barron County Public Health safety guidelines, there will be a maximum capacity of 15 people in the building. Patrons are requested to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer, and limit their time when browsing materials, using the copy/fax/scanning machine and using public computers. Curbside service will continue.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.