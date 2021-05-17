Rice Lake Public Library has partnered with Parks and Recreation in a Rice Lake Bird Search.
Youth can participate by stopping in at the library to pick up a Bird Book log. Utilize all the wonderful parks, trails and lakeshore in town to find 10 different birds. Once found and recorded in log, return it to either the Youth Services desk at the library or at the Parks and Rec offices located at 910 S. Wisconsin Ave. to be entered into a drawing to win a fun birding prize.
All registrations must be in by noon on June 5, and the drawing will take place at 1 p.m. that day.
The library is now open until 7 p.m. on Fridays, expanding it hours to better serve the community. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library is still offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
Anyone with children can request a Grab & Go craft bag. Grab & Go bags will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out the Take & Make bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out the library website or search ‘Experience Kits’ on its catalog.
A variety of virtual programs are available through the library social media channels. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
