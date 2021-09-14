Rice Lake Public Library provides custom Book Boxes for adults and teens. Just fill out the form online, rlpl.org/services, to get the box for September. Give library staff up to 48 hours to fill the box based on reading preferences, then staff will call or email when it's ready. Books selected will be checked out ahead of time, so will be ready for pick up.
If patrons can't find what they're looking for in the MORE catalog, staff can try to look elsewhere in the state using a statewide catalog called WISCAT. Patrons can call or visit the library to place a request from outside of the library consortium. Kati Schancky is the interlibrary loan librarian and can be reached at katischnacky@ricelakegov.org or 715-234-4861, ext. 1112. Note that often interlibrary loan items can take longer to arrive than items coming from the local catalog because they take a longer to process and sometimes come from quite a distance.
