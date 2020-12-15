Letters to Santa due by Friday

The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce announced that kids have until Friday to drop off their letters to Santa at various locations around town.
Chamber director Karen Heram said since there is not a holiday parade in downtown Rice Lake this holiday season — when Santa normally makes an appearance and collects letters from kids — the Chamber Ambassadors set up Letters to Santa mailboxes at local businesses for kids to drop him a note. They include the Cedar Mall, Northwoods Promotions in the downtown, Manpower in the Mayo Clinic Building and Community Bank of Cameron.
Heram said messages to Santa need to be in by Friday to allow time for him to receive them and reply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.