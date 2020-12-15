Letters to Santa due by Friday

This mailbox of S. Claus is at the Cedar Mall, where letters to Santa may be dropped off.

The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce announced that kids have until Friday to drop off their letters to Santa at various locations around town.

Chamber director Karen Heram said since there is not a holiday parade in downtown Rice Lake this holiday season — when Santa normally makes an appearance and collects letters from kids — the Chamber Ambassadors set up Letters to Santa mailboxes at local businesses for kids to drop him a note. They include the Cedar Mall, Northwoods Promotions in  the downtown, Manpower in the Mayo Clinic Building and Community Bank of Cameron.

Heram said messages to Santa need to be in by Friday to allow time for him to receive them and reply. 

